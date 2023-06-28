Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

During an intimate ceremony led by Athletic Director Michael Brostowski on Tuesday, June 6, three Roslyn High School Athletes signed letters of intent to play athletics at the collegiate level. Congratulations to Ava Veneziano, who will participate in Division I tennis at Hofstra University; Theo Jones, who will participate in Division III Golf at Macalester College; and Harris Reinstein, who will participate in Division III baseball at Western Connecticut.

—Submitted by Cynthia Younker for the Roslyn School District