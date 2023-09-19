At The Nassau County Museum Of Art

Docent Exhibition Tours Are Back

Embark on an hour-long tour of Nassau County Museum of Art’s (NCMA) current exhibitions with a museum trained docent. Share a memorable afternoon with other art lovers as you learn about an array of artists, their inspiration, artistic process, and their place in the history of art. Tuesday to Sunday in The Mansion. The tours begin at 2 p.m. Public tours are free with museum admission, and do not require tickets or reservations. The museum is at One Museum Drive. Call 516-484-9338.

Super Family Sunday: Pollinators

A family-friendly event for children and their adult companions at the Manes Education Center

Sunday, Oct. 1

Join us for one of 2 timed sessions Session I: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Session II: 1 – 2:30 p.m.

$10 Members & children | $20 non-member adults

What is a pollinator? Who are they? What can you do to protect them? Join us as we explore the incredible world of bees, birds and butterflies, and how important they are to the health of our planet. Create an eco-friendly set of wings, then join our Pollinator Parade, enjoy a story time, and select a pollinator-friendly native plant to bring home. Please register in advance for this event.

Mansion Tours

Saturdays In the mansion, 1 p.m., free with admission.

Take a walk through history as we explore the Neo – Georgian Mansion, once the home of the Frick family from 1919 – 1965. Docents will share photographs and stories about life in the early 20th century when it was a family home and lead visitors throughout this grand building to discover the spectacular classical architectural features.

For information about group visits and private guided tours, see Private Docent Led Tours.

Family Saturdays

An artmaking program for the whole family. Children ages 2-14 and their adult companions. Saturdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21, (check soon for upcoming winter dates). Time: Drop-in between 12 pm and 3 pm | Stay for 45 minutes

Location: The Manes Art and Education Center

Converse, collaborate and create at Family Saturdays at the Museum. Get inspired by the art and objects in the galleries and then join us at the Manes Center to explore and discover different materials to create your own original artwork. Family Saturdays allow children and their adult partners to connect while talking about and making art together. A new project is featured every week. Suitable for children aged 2-14 and their adult companions. Everyone may participate in art making and each adult attending must purchase a spot. This is not a drop-off event. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Free | members

$10 | non-member child

$20 | non-member adults

Pre-registration is required by all. Price includes Museum admission. For inquiries about this program, please email artclasses@nassaumuseum.org.

Super Family Saturday: Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

A family friendly event for children and their adult companions at the Manes Education Center and the Museum

Saturday, November 4

Join us for one of 2 timed sessions Session I: 11 am – 12:30 pm Session II: 1 – 2:30 pm

$10 Members & children | $20 Non-member adults

Immerse yourself in the Mexican tradition of Day of the Dead with family artmaking, a Spanish and English language story time, music, traditional foods, and a display of artwork by a local Mexican-American visual artist exploring cultural themes. This program is a collaboration between NCMA and the Department of Hispanic Affairs for Nassau County, and is part of our World Culture Series. Please register in advance for this event.

Autumn Sculpture Stroll

Thursday, October 5, 5:30 p.m. (Rain date Oct. 12). Join Laura Lynch, NCMA’s Director of Education, for an hour of discovery and conversation as we travel across the Museum’s grounds to explore a selection of sculptures sited across our property. Each stop on the tour will delve into the choices, inspirations and materials of the artists and their sculptures. Cost is $10 members, $20 non-members. Meet at the Mansion’s front terrace.