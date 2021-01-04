Arrest Made In Roslyn Heights After Bank Robbery

By
Roslyn News Staff
-
0
231

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Roslyn Heights man for a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 9:25 am in Roslyn Heights.

According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male entered the Chase Bank located at 425 Glen Cove Road.  The subject approached the teller and passed a note demanding money.  The teller complied and the subject fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

There were 4 employees and 2 customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery.  There were no reported injuries. 

A thorough investigation was conducted and Darren Lindo, 36,  was arrested. Defendant Lindo is charged with Robbery 3rd Degree.  He will be arraigned on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the NCPD

 

SHARE
Previous articleLWV Offering Free Listening Workshops
Roslyn News Staff
Since 1877, Roslyn News has served the communities of Roslyn, Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights, Roslyn Estates, Flower Hill, East Hills, Greenvale and Albertson with diligent coverage of local news and community events,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply