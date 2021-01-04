Arrest Made In Roslyn Heights After Bank Robbery

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Roslyn Heights man for a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 9:25 am in Roslyn Heights.

According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male entered the Chase Bank located at 425 Glen Cove Road. The subject approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and the subject fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

There were 4 employees and 2 customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery. There were no reported injuries.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Darren Lindo, 36, was arrested. Defendant Lindo is charged with Robbery 3rd Degree. He will be arraigned on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the NCPD