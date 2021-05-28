$20,000 Hotel-Motel Grant Awarded To Sid Jacobson JCC

During a recent visit to the Sid Jacobson JCC in Greenvale, Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (Woodbury) presented a $20,000 Nassau County Hotel-Motel grant to David Black, the JCC’s Executive Director. The funds, which were approved by the full Nassau County Legislature, will support the JCC’s efforts to purchase to purchase and install assisted listening devices in the facility’s auditorium.

“Throughout my time in the Nassau County Legislature, it has been one of my top priorities to ensure that Nassau County provides our deaf and hard-of-hearing residents with the resources they need to thrive in every aspect of their lives,” Legislator Lafazan said. “Sid Jacobson JCC is grateful to Lafazan and the Legislature for supporting us in our efforts to help create a more inclusive cultural environment for hearing impaired attendees,” Black said. “Because of their can-do spirit, we will now be able to use adaptive technology to make our programs more accessible.”

—Submitted by the Office of Legislator Joshua Lafazan