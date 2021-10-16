East Hills Holds Ribbon Cutting For New Bus Shelter

Mayor Michael Koblenz expressed his gratitude to Adam and Reneé Haber for donating East Hills’ first bus shelter. The new bus shelter is located at Harbor Hill Road and Short Street. The Village Department of Public Works installed the shelter, including a cement flooring. Adam Haber first conceived of the idea to install bus shelters one snowy day when people were waiting in line during inclement weather, for a bus to arrive.

“Adam and Reneé are very generous,” Mayor Koblenz said. “They have shown, time and time again, that they consistently have the best interests of East Hills at heart.”

“I thank Mayor Koblenz for working with me to make our community a better place.” Adam Haber said. “I also appreciate the help of Trustee Stacey Siegel who helped me facilitate the project.” Adam said they would gladly contribute another shelter on the corner of Glen Cove Road and Elm Drive if the County would give him the go ahead.

—Submitted by the Village of East Hills