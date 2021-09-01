Roslyn Heights Man Arrested For Assault

The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a Roslyn Heights man for assault that occurred on Aug. 19 at 5:40 p.m. in Roslyn Heights.

According to detectives, they attempted to arrest 38-year-old defendant Neil Pines at his residence for an incident that occurred on July 8 at the Roslyn Korean Methodist Church. Detectives gave Pines multiple commands to place his hands behind his back. Pines resisted and refused to comply when a struggle ensued. While resisting, Pines kicked his legs and threw his arms into the detectives causing them to fall down a staircase into a cement walkway.

Due to the actions of Pines, two detectives were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. One detective suffered injuries to his right knee and back, the other sustained injuries to his right shoulder and lower back. He was also diagnosed with a concussion. Both officers were treated and released from the hospital.

Pines is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and disruption of religious services. He was arraigned on Aug. 20 at First District Court in Hempstead.