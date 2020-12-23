Town Hosts Happy New Year’s Card Writing Campaign

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board announced that in the spirit of the holiday season and the upcoming new year, the town will be hosting a Happy New Year’s card writing campaign thanking local veterans, soldiers wounded in action, servicemen and servicewomen overseas.

“The Town of North Hempstead appreciates everything members of our armed forces have done, and continue to do, for our country,” Supervisor Bosworth said. “We are encouraging our residents to spread some cheer by writing a card to these brave heroes. In today’s age of technology, receiving a hand-written note in the mail is a special gift, and hopefully these cards will put smiles on many faces.”

Cards should be unsealed in an envelope and can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

• Michael J. Tully Park at 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park – Entrance

• “Yes We Can” Community Center at 141 Garden St., Westbury – Entrance Vestibule

• Town Hall 2 at 200 Plandome Rd., Manhasset – Outside Town Clerk and Tax Office

• Port Washington Parking District at 15 Vanderventer Ave., Port Washington – Under outdoor awning

• Landmark on Main Street at 232 Main St., Port Washington – Under the Jeanne Ri msky Theater awning

• Gold Coast Arts Center at 113 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck – Outside near entrance to the Center (Maple Drive parking lot)

The town is asking for cards to be dropped off by no later than Tuesday, Dec. 29. For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead