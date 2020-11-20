Town to Host Free Virtual Thanksgiving Craft Workshop for Kids

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board, in partnership with muddworks of Great Neck, are proud to announce a special Thanksgiving holiday craft workshop for children in North Hempstead that will be done virtually. Each craft kit contains two projects: a turkey coaster made with foam pieces and a ceramic pumpkin jar to be painted. Kits will be distributed to children, ages 4 to 10, residing in North Hempstead.

“We are very much looking forward to this safe and socially distant activity for our children throughout the Town,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “This interactive program is the perfect way for families to get into the spirit of Thanksgiving, working together on these fun arts and crafts projects.”

Beginning on Monday, November 23, 2020 at noon, visit: YouTube.com/TownOfNorthHempstead to watch the step-by-step instructional video for the projects.

Families can request the craft kits by calling 311 or 516-869-6311. The limit is two kits per household, and there are a limited number of supplies. The deadline to request a kit is Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. or while supplies last. Crafts will be delivered to homes via contact-less drop-off.