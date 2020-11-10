Local Officials Join Mask Up North Hempstead Initiative

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum (D – Great Neck) partnered with Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Town Council Members Lee Seeman and Veronica Lurvey, and an array of Great Neck mayors to support the Town’s “Mask Up North Hempstead” campaign.

The initiative is the focus of a new public service announcement that debuted last week following a recent uptick in COVID-19 positivity rates within Great Neck-area communities. Through “Mask Up North Hempstead,” the Town is seeking to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by promoting prevention protocols such as social distancing and frequent hand washing in addition to adherence to mask wearing mandates and public gathering restrictions.

To prevent COVID clusters and “super-spreader” events, residents who observe a social gathering that appears to be in violation of the state’s 50-person maximum capacity limit should contact the Nassau County Police Department, the Nassau County Fire Marshal, and/or their local village police department as jurisdiction dictates.

“Ongoing vigilance is a crucial element of our efforts to maintain the progress we have made in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Legislator Birnbaum said. “I am hopeful that Mask Up North Hempstead will encourage residents to strengthen their resolve and redouble their commitment to following the proven strategies for preventing the spread of this deadly virus.”