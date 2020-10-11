All Kids Fair Will Now Be Virtual

The 10th annual All Kids Fair, which was postponed from its usual month of April to November 8 has now gone virtual! An expo which draws thousands could not take place due to COVID-19, but rest assured a great time can still be had by all members of the family online.

This year’s All Kids Fair, which will take place from 11 AM – 4 PM, will have a great line-up of virtual classes for the kids of all ages with some for the adults, too. Some of the many kids’ classes will be: Incredibles Entertainment, Science Party, Captain America Entertainment, Intro to Chess, and an Adventure Style Class. For the adults, there will be classes on essential oils, avoiding sugar in your children’s diet, and financial planning.

Since families always enjoy our petting zoo, this year there will be several virtual “live animal visits,” where farm animals such as sheep, goats and a mini-donkey will be the stars. In addition to being educational, the “visits” will be highly entertaining.

Another new addition to this year’s event are “coffee talks,” opportunities for parents to interact with others at the same stage of life, such as those with a child who is an infant, toddler, elementary age, middle school age, special needs, and gifted.

All Kids Fair Director Barbara Kaplan said the time is right to pivot to an All Kids Fair virtual expo. “It’s definitely not “just a Zoom event.’ It is a full-fledged virtual expo. We have incorporated many of the activities of our live events plus some new opportunities such as our ‘virtual live animal visits’ and ‘coffee talks.’ We are sure that families will have a great time learning about many classes, services and products available to them.”

Multi-year sponsor and exhibitor Jennifer Keegan, owner of Your Local Kids Source magazine, shared her thoughts on this event. “After a year full of ups and downs, we are looking forward to an opportunity to connect with Long Island parents and help them find the resources their family needs now. Things might be a little different but the virtual All Kids Fair offers the same discovery and family enjoyment as in years past. We can’t wait!”

The All Kids Fair, as always, will have many diverse exhibitors including party entertainment, tutoring, activities, health/wellness products and services, non-profits, travel, and even a Girl Scout troop.

Sponsors for this year’s All Kids Fair to date are: Long Island Parent Magazine, Your Local Kids Source, Jovia Financial, Blank Slate Media, Home Health and Spirit, Fidelis Care, SAT/ACT Sense, Clowns.com, and Law Offices of Cohen & Jaffe.

It is free to “visit” the All Kids Fair exhibitors. It is $10 for a general admission ticket (one per device), which also includes the classes for kids and adults, virtual live animal visits, and coffee talks. Tickets can be purchased at the event platform at www.Accelevents.com/e/AllKidsFair. Those interested in participating are encouraged to visit www.AllKidsFair.com.