12th Annual Over 50 Fair Returns At A New Venue

The Over 50 Fair took place in Melville for ten years, first at the Melville Marriott and then at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington. COVID hit, so last year’s expo, geared towards adults age 50+, took place as a virtual conference benefiting The INN (Interfaith Nutrition Network).

This year’s event, its 12th annual, on Sunday, September 26 from 10 to 4:30, will be at a new venue, Samanea Mall, the former Source Mall in Westbury. Samanea is a mostly empty, spacious facility where Baby Boomers and Seniors can spread out and feel comfortable. There will be more space between booths, wide aisles, very high ceilings and huge storefronts used as classrooms with chairs set far apart.

The Over 50 Fair annually entertains and educates many Long Islanders. This event has built a loyal following among the Boomer Generation due to its consistent presentation of various classes, products, and services they find appealing.

In the Singles Lounge sponsored by MTN Matchmaking, singles can relax, mingle and perhaps meet their special someone. For those who like to gamble, there will be a blackjack table with funny money, where attendees can play the popular casino game, compliments of New York Entertainment. Each of these activities was enjoyed by many in 2019.

At the most recent in-person Over 50 Fair, attendee Danielle Greco, who posted the event on her Meetup, shared, “What an amazing event. I met so many people and made so many new friends. Looking forward to next year’s event.”

Some of this year’s classes include “How to Improve Your Dating and Sex Life After 50” by Maureen Tara Nelson, “Mindfulness Meditation” with Janis Abrams of Gentle Soul Discoveries, and “Savvy Social Security Planning for Women” with Katherine Martin of Cetera Investors. Additional classes will include Retirement Fulfillment and Hypnosis.

Over 50 Fair is the brainchild of East Hills resident Barbara Kaplan, who also coordinates the hugely successful All Kids Fair each April. She said that the Over 50 Fair is “Overflowing with Opportunities for Age 50+.”

“Our attendees enjoy the free health screenings and consults and much more,” Kaplan said. Each year, businesses and nonprofits promote local products and services, including health and wellness, education, travel and financial services.

Many local beauty queens from the Ms. New York Senior America pageant attend every year, including Dolores Hofman, Ms. New York Senior America 2016; CJ Marie, Ms. New York Senior America 2015; Virginia Werner, Ms. New York Senior America 2013; and Elisabeth Zamarelli, Ph.D., Elite New York American Beauty 2015. The lovely “queens” will also be hosting a dance demonstration as part of the Seasoned Steppers.

The INN (Interfaith Nutrition Network), a local nonprofit that helps Long Island’s needy, will once again be in attendance. At the 2019 expo, they collected $336 and more than 100 pounds of food donations.

Tickets are $5, which includes all classes, exhibits, singles lounge, blackjack table, health screenings and more. For a limited time, tickets purchased online at www.Over50Fair.com will admit two people.

This year’s event sponsors include Blank Slate Media, Long Island Herald, South Bay’s Neighbor, Fifty Plus Lifestyles, The Booking Ace and 516Ads.com/631Ads.com.

For more information about this and future events, visit www.Over50Fair.com. Barbara Kaplan can be reached at 516-621-1446.

—Submitted by Barbara Kaplan