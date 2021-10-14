12th Annual Over 50 Fair Is A Success Once Again

After being virtual last year, the Over 50 Fair was successful and back in person this year, its 12th annual, at its first Nassau County location.

This year’s event took place at a new venue, Samanea Mall, the former Source Mall in Westbury. Samanea is a largely empty, spacious facility where Baby Boomers and Seniors could spread out and feel comfortable. There was plenty of space between booths, wide aisles, very high ceilings and huge storefronts used as classrooms with chairs set far apart.

The Over 50 Fair annually entertains and educates many Long Islanders. This event has built a loyal following among the Boomer Generation due to its consistent presentation of various classes, products, and services they find appealing.

In the Singles Lounge sponsored by MTN Matchmaking, singles were able to relax, mingle and perhaps meet their special someone. For those who like to gamble, there was a blackjack table with funny money, where attendees could play the popular casino game, compliments of New York Entertainment. Each of these activities was also enjoyed by many in 2019.

A new addition this year was a karaoke and DJ room, compliments of AA Entertainment and Events. DJ Commander Alexander played music from several decades to the enjoyment of many who sang songs ranging from Sinatra to the Beach Boys.

Some of this year’s classes include “How to Improve Your Dating and Sex Life After 50” by Maureen Tara Nelson, “Mindfulness Meditation” with Janis Abrams of Gentle Soul Discoveries, and “Savvy Social Security Planning for Women” with Katherine Martin of Cetera Investors. Additional classes included Retirement Fulfillment and Hypnosis.

Over 50 Fair is the brainchild of East Hills resident Barbara Kaplan, who also coordinates the hugely successful All Kids Fair each April. She said that the Over 50 Fair is “Overflowing with Opportunities for Age 50+.”

“Our attendees come every year to enjoy our fun activities, educational and interesting classes, and informative exhibitors,” Kaplan said. “Each year, businesses and non-profits promote local products and services, including health and wellness, education, travel and financial services.”

Many local beauty queens from the Ms. New York Senior America pageant attend annually, including Laura Lorenzo, Ms. New York Senior America 2021 and Geanna Koulouris, Miss New York Teen USA 2021. Additional lovely queens hosted a very popular dance demonstration as part of the Seasoned Steppers.

The Interfaith Nutrition Network (INN), a local nonprofit that helps Long Island’s needy, once again was in attendance. They collected more than $340 and 55 lbs. of food.

For more information about future events, visit www.over50fair.com or www.SpecialtyConnections.com. Barbara Kaplan can be reached at 516-621-1446.

—Submitted by the Over 50 Fair