11th Annual Over 50 Fair Virtual Charity Conference Tickets Available

This year’s annual Over 50 Fair, in its 11th year, will be a virtual charity conference benefitting The INN (Interfaith Nutrition Network). Usually the Over 50 Fair takes place at an area hotel and has attendance of 500-700 with its exceptional classes and vendors and more. Because of COVID-19, this year’s event can be enjoyed by computer or phone on Sept. 12 and 13 from 12-4 each day.

This year’s event is available on Zoom and has 10 local speakers, some of whom are experts in their field. Tickets are now available on two different sites. To make a donation to The INN, a minimum of $10 is requested at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/over50inn. To virtually attend without making a donation, the link is https://over50fair.eventbrite.com.

The Over 50 Fair’s classes are geared toward Baby Boomers and seniors, including long term care insurance, a comedy show, Microsoft training, reverse mortgages, and cleaning without chemicals.

The Over 50 Fair is the brainchild of East Hills resident Barbara Kaplan, who also coordinates the hugely successful All Kids Fair each year. She said that the Over 50 Fair is always “Overflowing with Opportunities for Age 50+,” although this year is a bit scaled down due to being virtual.

The exciting weekend-long 2020 Over 50 Fair will be a fundraiser for The INN, a local non-profit that helps provide assistance to the hungry, needy, and homeless right here on Long Island.

After the 2019 event, Cynthia Sucich of The INN shared “The Over 50 Fair is an AMAZING event that focuses on the various needs of those who are…Over 50. The INN is so honored to have been the chosen charity of the event for 8 years. This is one event you don’t want to miss.”

Sponsors for this year’s event include Fountaingate Gardens, Law Offices of Cohen & Jaffe, KT Getaways Dream Vacations, New York Life, Blank Slate Media, 50 Plus Lifestyles, South Bay’s Neighbor, The Booking Ace, and 516Ads.com / 631Ads.com.

For information about the event, visit www.Over50Fair.com and www.Over50Fair.com/2020-Event.

Barbara Kaplan can be reached at 516-621-1446.