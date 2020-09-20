11th Annual Over 50 Fair Virtual Charity Conference A Success

This year’s annual Over 50 Fair, in its 11th year, was a virtual charity conference benefitting The INN (Interfaith Nutrition Network) which took place on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13. Usually the Over 50 Fair takes place at a Long Island hotel and has classes, vendors, and many “draws.” Because of COVID-19, this year’s event was enjoyed by computer or phone.

The Over 50 Fair was available via Zoom and had 10 local speakers, some of whom are experts in their field. Attendees could choose to make a donation to The INN or view for free. The INN is a local non-profit that helps provide assistance to the hungry, needy, and homeless right here on Long Island. To date, over $3100 was raised. Donations can still be made to The INN at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/over50inn.

The Over 50 Fair’s classes were geared toward Baby Boomers and seniors, including long term care insurance, a comedy show, Microsoft training, reverse mortgages, and cleaning without chemicals.

The Over 50 Fair is the brainchild of East Hills resident Barbara Kaplan, who also coordinates the hugely successful All Kids Fair each year. She said that the Over 50 Fair is always “Overflowing with Opportunities for Age 50+,” although this year was a bit scaled down due to being virtual.

“Since 2012, The INN has been honored to be the official charity of the Over 50 Fair,” said Cynthia Sucich, Chief Development Officer for The INN. “In the last eight years, we have received a generous amount of monetary donations from attendees, as well as thousands of pounds of food donations, which has helped us to continue to fulfill our mission to serve hungry and homeless Long Islanders. This year may feel different for so many reasons, but we are truly grateful for the opportunity to be the beneficiary of the virtual charity event. We are thrilled to be able to give the attendees an opportunity to find out more about how they can make a difference in the lives of so many people in need, especially during these trying times.”

Sponsors for this year’s event were Fountaingate Gardens, Law Offices of Cohen & Jaffe, KT Getaways Dream Vacations, New York Life, Blank Slate Media, 50 Plus Lifestyles, South Bay’s Neighbor, The Booking Ace, and 516Ads.com / 631Ads.com.

For information about the event, please visit www.Over50Fair.com and www.Over50Fair.com/2020-Event.

Barbara Kaplan can be reached at 516-621-1446.

-Submitted by the Over 50 Fair