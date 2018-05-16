Walk To Honor Rosbash

The Roslyn community is mourning the death of Todd Rosbash, a seventh-grader who recently passed away following a long and courageous struggle with cancer.

The Roslyn High School’s Cancer Awareness Research and Education club (CARE) is calling on volunteers to join in the Sunday, June 10, Sunrise Walks walk-a-thon. The event raises money for the Sunrise Day Camp, a summer camp for both children affected by cancer and their siblings. The monies raised, said Daniel Winston, a Roslyn High student who is also co-president of CARE, will be in memory of Rosbash.

“Despite his immeasurable struggle, [Todd] kept an everlasting smile on his face throughout and was as brave as one can be given such difficult circumstances,” Winston wrote on his Facebook page. “Although I did not have the pleasure [of] knowing him, the enormous impact his passing has had on my family and [the Roslyn] community in the past days speaks volumes to his character and kind heart.”

Rosbash’s brave life left behind many memories for friends and family. Last summer, a video dedicated to Rosbash appeared on Vimeo. The video showed Rosbash on the beach, on the basketball court and in the company of friends. Rosbash was a huge sports fan and the video featured well wishes from not only the comedian Ray Romano, but numerous sports legends: Shaquille O’Neal, Kyrie Irving, David Robinson, John Wall, Antonio Brown and New York Giant Odell Beckham. All of these athletes found time to wish Rosbash their best, with Beckham most poignantly praising the young man’s courage and offering prayers for him. Sadly, Rosbash lost his battle with cancer on April 27.

An annual event, Sunrise Walks, as noted, raises money for the world’s only full-summer day camps for children with cancer and their siblings, one offered free of charge. The day includes live music, face painting, carnival rides and game prizes. This year, more importantly, Roslyn residents can honor the memory of a brave young man. And that’s plenty good reason to help young people who show the same spirit for living that Todd Rosbash did.

The June 10 walk will be held at the Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights. Early registration lasts from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., the walk is at 10 a.m. Find out more information at www.sunrise-walks.org/LongIsland.