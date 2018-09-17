Vote For Your Favorite Play In PATV’s Norman Hall Memorial Playwrights Project Contest

PATV needs your help selecting the winner of its annual Playwrights Project contest.

PATV’s Playwrights Project was created in 1995 by Norman Hall, who served on the PATV board and was a professional TV and film director.

This project produces original one-act plays created by emerging playwrights. These plays are the competition winners of the annual PATV Playwrights Project contest. Today, there are more than 30 productions of original plays which include interviews with the playwrights and one documentary. The winning plays are premiered at a showcase that is free and open to the public, with a Q-and-A after the premiere that includes the actors, director and playwrights before they are cablecast on PATV’s channels and are available on-demand and streaming.

Programs in this series have won national and regional “Hometown USA” awards presented by the Alliance for Community Media.

View the videos below of staged readings of the three finalists. Then enter your vote for the one you feel deserves to have a professional production made in the PATV Long Island studio. Voting is open through September.

Mid-Life Conversations

By Maria Filippone

Starring Jim Johnson and Shoshana Ellihou Cellers

5N – (Five-North)

By Christina Cuff

Starring Zora Smith and Lori Anne Sword

Sea of Dreams

By Andrew Sieger

Starring Martin Pfefferkorn and Brian Cory

For more information about this project or PATV, visit www.patv.org.