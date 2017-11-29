Trinity To Hold Christmas Boutique

All are welcome to a Christmas Boutique at Trinity Episcopal Church in Roslyn on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents will find a wonderful selection of many new and gently used items such as home goods, books, toys, CDs, DVDs, seasonal decorations, jewelry, accessories and other gift items. Come shop for the holidays and experience great savings.

All proceeds will benefit the Camp DeWolfe Scholarship fund. Trinity Church is at 1579 Northern Blvd. Call 516-621-7925. Pictured here are shoppers at last year’s boutique.