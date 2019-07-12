Town Urges Residents To Review Pool Safety

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board remind residents that with the onset of the pool season, some precautions should be taken in regard to pool safety. When school is let out for the summer and children rush to the pools, safety is a main concern, town officials said. It is important to review pool safety precautions with the entire family, whether using a pool at a town facility or a private backyard pool at home.

According to a study done by Safe Kids Worldwide, “almost 800 children drown every year in the U.S. About two thirds of these deaths occur during the months of May to August. More than half of these deaths are among the ages 0 to 4.”

“The opening of our town pools is always an exciting time of year,” said Bosworth. “The town loves welcoming families to enjoy our facilities. In order to enjoy these facilities to their fullest, there are guidelines and precautions that all parents and children should understand.”

Pool Safety Tips from the Town of North Hempstead:

• Never leave a child unsupervised or unattended while near a pool.

• Remove all toys from the pool after use so children aren’t tempted to reach for them.

• You must put up a fence to separate your house from the pool. The town requires the installation of a fence at least 6-feet high around all sides of the pool, as well as the use of self-closing and self-latching gates that secure from the inside.

• Practice “touch supervision” with children younger than 5 years. This means that the adult is within an arm’s length of the child at all times.

• After use, securely close the pool.

• Keep rescue equipment and a phone near the pool.

• Never use a pool with its pool cover partially in place, since children may become entrapped under it. Remove the cover completely.

• Learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The town offers CPR training and certification courses to all residents multiple times per year. The town sponsors the training courses with the National Safety Council Adult and Pediatric CPR and AED. Training and certification courses are held at Town Hall. In addition, the Building Department also requires that residents put up a 6 foot fence to separate their house from the pool.

“Teaching your children how to swim at a young age provides them foundation for becoming a stronger swimmer as they mature,” said Bosworth. “I encourage all parents to teach their children to swim in order to avoid dangerous situations in the future.”

The town also offers numerous programs that teach children how to swim. For more information, visit www.northhempsteadny.gov or call 311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead