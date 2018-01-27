Town Honors Siemens Semifinalists

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board recently welcomed the semifinalists of this year’s Siemens Competition in Math, Science and Technology to Town Hall.

There were 23 recipients from North Hempstead schools who were honored, including one finalist, Austin Lee from Roslyn High School. Other Roslyn area students included:

• Shifa Ali, Herricks High School

• Ryan Hou, Herricks High School

• Christina Kim, Herricks High School

• Joanna Lau, Herricks High School

• Rushikesh Patel, Herricks High School

• Sahith Vadada, Herricks High School

• Vincent Yao, Roslyn High School

• Vedant Singh, Wheatley High School