Town Clerk’s Office To Hold Mobile Passport Hours

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Town Clerk Wayne Wink are proud to hold a mobile passport processing event for residents on April 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Great Neck Public Library. Registration is required.

At this mobile hours event applicants will be able to process a new passport or renew an existing passport. Applicants must bring two forms of government issued identification, a 2×2-inch photo well as fill out the application which can be found at: travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports.html or picked up in the Town Clerk’s office. The town will be able to also take photos on site for a fee of $10. This service is open to both residents and non-residents. Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.

There are two fees associated with filing for a passport; the execution fee which is paid to the Town Clerk’s office and the application fee which is paid to the Department of State. Payments for the execution fee can be made with cash or by credit card or check but please note that the application fee must be paid by check. For a complete listing of passport fees, visit: travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports/information/fees.html

Passport processing at the mobile hours and at the Town Clerk’s office is by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call 311 or 516-869-6311.

The Great Neck Public Library is located at 159 Bayview Avenue in Great Neck.