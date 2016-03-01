Top Honors For Atria On Roslyn Harbor

BY JOE SCOTCHIE

jscotchie@antonmediagroup.com

Out of the more than 100,000 senior care providers in the United States, Atria on Roslyn Harbor has received the unique distinction as being selected for a Best of Senior Living 2016 award.

The honor was earned from the number of positive remarks made from senior care home residents and their families and placed on SeniorAdvisor.com. According to Senior Advisor officials, only about one percent of all senior living facilities receive such recognition.

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said Patti Finkelberg, executive director at Atria on Roslyn Harbor. “Our staff strives to enhance lives and exceed expectations every day.”

And they appear to be doing just that. Of the selection in the New York City area, Atria on Roslyn Harbor was the only Long Island-based facility that made the list.

The data, officials said, is designed to get a thorough overview of senior care providers from the people who actually live there. In addition, that data allows seniors to learn exactly who the top providers are and where they are located. In addition to Atria on Roslyn Harbor, another Atria residence, Atria West Side, at 333 W.86th St. was also selected for the elite list.

Here’s a sampling of comments on SeniorAdvisor.com about life at Atria on Roslyn Harbor from both residents and family members.

“A wonderful place to start a new life,” wrote Dorothy, a resident. “Yes, I loved living in my home but I decided it was better to be closer to my family. It was the best decision I ever made.”

“Every time I visit my father, he tells me about the fun poker games and blackjack,” added Linda, a family member of a resident. “He has a lot of great relationships with other men in the community, and he never had that before. It makes me realize how much more he is thriving at the Atria.”

“Mom moved to the Atria about a year ago and she has never been better,” said Steven, also a family member. “She met so many new friends that don’t leave her side. Anytime I call she is either playing mahjong, exercising, at a lecture, or ‘busy.’ This makes me feel so good. The staff is wonderful whenever I visit, this place is a true goldmine.”

Finally, there is this tribute from Doris, another resident. “The community is beautiful, the help always goes above and beyond,” she said. “Anytime I need assistance they send someone up for me. There is a lot of opportunity to meet people during programs and the staff helps you find friends which is helpful. The front desk is always a cheerful first stop in the morning. I enjoy the cocktail hour and concerts. Really the best place around.”

Atria on Roslyn Harbor was the first residential development that resulted from the Village of Roslyn’s Master Plan, a document drafted 20 years ago after the community turned down a controversial plan offered by Stop & Shop to construct a supermarket on the 11 acres of land off of Skillman Street. Another residential development, Roslyn Landing, is also planned for the downtown area.