TONH Delivers Holiday Donations To Northport VA Fifth Year In A Row

By
Anton Media Staff
-
0
21
From left: Peter Gong, Richard Kitson, Richard DeMartino, Anthony Catalano, Kathy Garneau, Council Member Peter Zuckerman, Gabriel Parajos, Al Piscitelli, Yuri Karasz, Judith Fastow, Council Member Anna Kaplan, Bob Bernstein, Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Katherine Cleary, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Council Member Dina De Giorgio, Suzette Gray, Council Member Lee Seeman, Kay Farrell, Joel Harris, Jack Afonso, Matt Falcone and Jose Castro.

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Council Members Dina De Giorgio, Lee Seeman, Peter Zuckerman and Anna Kaplan, Town Clerk Wayne Wink and the town’s Veterans Advisory Committee completed the 5th Annual Veterans Donation Drive on Saturday, Dec. 1, when over 200 boxes of new clothes, toiletries, and other supplies that were collected through the town-wide drive were transported to the Northport VA Medical Center.

The donations were collected throughout at locations including Clinton G. Martin Park, Town Hall, Town Clerk’s Office, Michael J. Tully Park Aquatic Activity Center, as well as many non-town operated facilities throughout the town, including St. Mary’s Schools, Chaminade High School, Mineola School District, Carle Place School District, Westbury School District, Roslyn School District,  Port Washington Community Chest, New Hyde Park Memorial School District, Herricks School District, Lakeville Estates Civic Association, Village of New Hyde Park, Hillside Library, PATV and many more.

Supervisor Bosworth along with other North Hempstead elected officials and members of the Veterans Advisory Committee deliver donations to the Northport VA Medical Center.

“The Veterans Holiday Donation is a wonderful tradition here in North Hempstead, as the Veterans Advisory Committee and the entire community come together to collect donations for the Northport VA Medical Center,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “We are so grateful for everyone’s generosity. It’s so important that we never forget our veterans and the tremendous sacrifices they have all made for this country.”

For more information about the Town’s Veteran’s Advisory Committee, visit www.northhempsteadny.gov/veterans or call 311.

SHARE
Previous articleEditorial: The Truth Seekers
Anton Media Staff
In addition to its arts and entertainment publication Long Island Weekly, Anton Media Group publishes 16 community newspapers, several magazines, specialty publications and websites. With brands dating back to 1877, Anton has a commitment to deliver trusted and relevant content to the communities it serves.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply