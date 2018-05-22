TONH And Nassau County Police Host Situational Awareness Training

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board in partnership with the Nassau County Police Department will be hosting a situational awareness training program for residents on Tuesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at Clinton G. Martin Park.

The one-hour seminar, which will be conducted by the Nassau County Police Department’s Homeland Security Unit, will include topics such as: emergency response plans, knowing your evacuation route, what to do if you see a suspicious package, understanding warning signs, what to do during an active shooter situation and more. Residents will learn the proper way to respond in different situations.

A brief question and answer session will take place following the seminar.

Clinton G. Martin Park is located at 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park, NY 11040.

