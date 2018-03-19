The Legacy Of William Cullen Bryant In New York

1 of 7

In addition to the library, most of us are also familiar with Bryant Avenue, the road that goes along the east side of Hempstead Harbor, passing his home, which sometime before 1893, was also named in his honor. It is also of interest to note that when the Roslyn Cemetery was established in 1861, Bryant bought the first plot. It was here in 1866 that he buried his beloved wife Frances, and it was here in 1878, that he was buried. The Roslyn Cemetery is now on the New York State and National Registers of Historic Sites. Here are some other Bryant Legacies in New York.