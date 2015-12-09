Tennis Squad Places In USTA Tourney

Roslyn resident Robert Tanzll was part of a team that recently placed third at the Mixed 18 and Over 6.0 USTA League National Championships, held in Tucson, AZ.

The team was coached by Johan Kris Lood of West Hempstead.

Other than Tanzll and Lood, the team featured: Jeffrey Dietz, Bay Shore; Lily Lee, Great Neck; Catherine Gillett, Rockville Centre; Darlene Sotomayor, Garden City; Adam Moramarco, Westbury: Jennifer Lam, Forest Hills.

From left: Jeffrey Dietz , Lily Lee, Catherine Gillett, Robert Tanzll, Darlene Sotomayor, Adam Moramarco, Jennifer Lam and Johan Kris Lood.

(Photo by Andrew Ong)