Tennis Partners Win Fourth In State Tournament

Recently, two members of the Roslyn High School Tennis team earned the title of Nassau County Doubles Champions. The doubles team advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association State tournament where senior Adrian Tsui and his teammate Michael Weitz took fourth place. Tsui is graduating this year and will be moving on to play Division I Tennis next year at Rider University in New Jersey. The Roslyn News spoke to Tsui about his athletic career playing tennis at Roslyn High School, as well as a look into his future.

Q: Tell me how it feels to have earned the title of Nassau County Doubles Champion?

A: It felt really great winning the Nassau County title. My partner and I practiced a lot to prepare for it. We thought we had a better chance at winning doubles, so we went for it.

Q: How does it feeling having recently placed fourth in the state?

A: Going into states, we both had a lot of confidence and winning fourth place was really exciting.

Q: What did you do to prepare yourself for these tournaments?

A: My doubles partner and I practiced a lot to prepare ourselves for the tournaments.

Q: What challenges have you faced this year on the court and how have you dealt with them?

A: We had a couple of tough matches during the season that I lost. I just had to deal with it, move on and prepare myself for the next match.

Q: How have you improved during your three years on the team?

A: I think from freshman year to now I’ve improved a lot. I was on the team Freshman, sophomore and senior year and I practiced every single day.

Q: How does it feel knowing you have to say goodbye to your teammates?

A: It’s pretty sad. We had a couple of good years together. We had a really good season, so it’s tough to say goodbye, but I guess that’s just how it has to be.

Q: What’s next for you after graduation?

A: I’m going to Ryder University and I will be playing Division I tennis. I’m considering majoring in business, but I’m still undecided.