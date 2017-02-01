Super Bowl LI Tea Leaves

NFL play-by-play man Sam Rosen gives take on Pats/Falcons clash

As the hours tick away to the kick-off for Super Bowl LI at Houston’s NRG Stadium, speculation is at a fever-pitch about the outcome of this matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots will be making their ninth Super Bowl appearance, the most of any team and the seventh under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. This marks the Falcons’ second time at the Super Bowl, having fallen to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII. New England comes in with an NFL-best 14-2 regular season record, having had the third-highest scoring totals (441) while allowing the fewest points (250).

