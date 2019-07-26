Summer Tennis Program

Residents recently participated in a mixed doubles tennis event, which was organized by East Hills’ Tennis Pro, Steve Alhadeff.

The Village of East Hills offers a number of tennis programs available for residents.

Private and group lessons are offered any time during the week, as well as weekends after 12 p.m. The lessons are open to adults and children of all ages and experience levels. Other programs include a PeeWee Tennis program as well as men’s and women’s tennis leagues.

The village will be hosting two more summer tennis events in August. On Friday Aug. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. there will be a mixed doubles and round robin tournament and on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a parent and child round robin tournament.

For more information about tennis programs and events, call the tennis center at 516-621-5600 ext.287.