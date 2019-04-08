Sullivan Talk At Sid Jacobson JCC

On Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m., the Sid Jacobson JCC will host a talk by Mark Sullivan, the New York Times bestselling author and the writer of Beneath A Scarlet Sky.
“We are thrilled to be hosting an accomplished author like Mark Sullivan,” said Elyse Ingber, director of Visual and Performing Arts. “The story he tells in Beneath A Scarlet Sky is a truly courageous and touching one that many of our members feel a direct connection with.”
Based on the true story of a forgotten hero, Beneath a Scarlet Sky is a riveting tale of one man’s incredible courage and resilience during one of history’s darkest hours. James Patterson hailed it as, “An incredible story, beautifully written, and a fine and noble book” and in 2018, it was announced that Pascal Pictures acquired the rights to turn the novel into a TV mini-series.
Sullivan is the acclaimed author of 18 novels, five of which are part of the New York Times bestselling Private series, co-written with Patterson. He has received numerous awards for his writing, including the WHSmith Fresh Talent Award. Sullivan’s works have been named a New York Times Notable Book and a Los Angeles Times Best Book of the Year.
Tickets to this event can be purchased at sjjcc.org/culturalarts or by calling the front desk at 516-484-1545. Pricing options are as follows: $75 VIP meet and greet including reserved seating and cocktail reception with the author at 7 p.m.; $35 non-member and $25 member general admission seating.
—–Submitted by the Sid Jacobson JCC

