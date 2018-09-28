Students Shine At Yale

Roslyn High School’s Speech and Debate team competed recently at the annual Yale University tournament. The following students won accolades: Asher Bykov, 12th Speaker Varsity Lincoln Douglas and Triple Octafinalist (167 entries in total); Andrew Goldberg, Triple Octafinalist Varsity Lincoln Douglas; William Borges, 5th Speaker Junior Varsity Lincoln Douglas and Semifinalist (72 entries in total); Abigail Drucker, Quarterfinalist Oral Interpretation; Daniella Futoran Quarterfinalist Oral Interpretation (82 entries in total) and Gemma Schneider and Quarterfinalist Oral Interpretation (134 entries in total).