Students Shine At Yale

By
Roslyn News Staff
-
0
37

Roslyn High School’s Speech and Debate team competed recently at the annual Yale University tournament. The following students won accolades: Asher Bykov, 12th Speaker Varsity Lincoln Douglas and Triple Octafinalist (167 entries in total); Andrew Goldberg, Triple Octafinalist Varsity Lincoln Douglas; William Borges, 5th Speaker Junior Varsity Lincoln Douglas and Semifinalist (72 entries in total); Abigail Drucker, Quarterfinalist Oral Interpretation; Daniella Futoran Quarterfinalist Oral Interpretation (82 entries in total) and Gemma Schneider and Quarterfinalist Oral Interpretation (134 entries in total).

SHARE
Previous articleAP Scholar Award Winners
Next articleEditorial: Whose Idea Was This?
Roslyn News Staff
Since 1877, Roslyn News has served the communities of Roslyn, Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights, Roslyn Estates, Flower Hill, East Hills, Greenvale and Albertson with diligent coverage of local news and community events,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply