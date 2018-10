Eleven Roslyn High School students from the Class of 2019 have qualified as semifinalists in this year’s National Merit Scholarship program.

They are, from left: Priscilla Lee, Adrian Ke, Sarah Pethani, Johanna Kann, Emily Leventhal, Melanie Landesberg, Dana Guggenheim, Gemma Schneider, Jasmine Ting and Josh Bloom.

Not pictured: Ethan Sims. These seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,400 Merit Scholarship awards that will be awarded next spring.