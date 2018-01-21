Students Appointed To East Hills Committee

Michael Koblenz, mayor of East Hills, has added three prominent high school students to the village’s Friends for Friends Committee.

The program provides special needs students with an opportunity to socialize and interact with typical school students. The participants attend regularly scheduled get-togethers and social events. The activities range from art projects to lawn games, and from arts and crafts to indoor basketball. The committee members, who were sworn in at the board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13, include Julia Tenner, Bella Tenner and Sarah Faber. The chair, Jarred Allen, was sworn-in in June. Community service hours are provided to the team of students who participate.

The committee was formed in 2014. It is the creation of Trustee Clara Pomerantz who formed and now oversees the program. Pomerantz said her work and efforts are “dedicated to the memory of Linda Allen, who helped me establish the program.”

“I wholeheartedly support the valuable program,” the mayor added. “It instills an even greater sense of community, and it promotes friendship. I applaud these goals.”

—Submitted by the

Village of East Hills