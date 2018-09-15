On Sunday, Oct. 7, at 9:30 a.m., the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center (JCC) will host the Stronger Than Cancer 5K run.

The annual event benefits the JCC’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center, which supports much-needed programming, most of which is free to the community. These include exercise classes, discussion groups, counseling services, an afterschool program for children whose parent or sibling has been diagnosed, and more. Programs are open to those living with cancer throughout all stages of treatment and survivorship while helping participants feel active, resilient and empowered in body, mind and spirit without any financial burden. Thanks to the generous support of individuals, families and companies within the community, last year’s event raised more than $90,000 and hosted more than 400 participants.

Sid Jacobson JCC board member and 5K co-chair Harvey Marx, whose wife Nancy passed away in November 2013, saw the need for a cancer wellness center after his late wife sought emotional support services after her last round of chemotherapy.

“A lot of money is raised towards cancer research but programs such as the ones offered at NMCWC are just as crucial. Our programs help those with cancer find solid ground again. Our goal is to help improve their lives in any way possible once they receive a cancer diagnosis,” said Marx.

Marjorie Pugatch, also a Sid Jacobson JCC board member and 5K cochair, has also been personally touched by cancer and is familiar with the disease from a patient and family member perspective.

Pugatch described NMCWC as “the safety net for people after hospitals and doctors leave off. We are all about improving the quality of life for the cancer patient and their family. We want those who enter the program to feel loved and to not feel isolated or alone while in treatment or recovery.”

The race begins on the grounds of Sid Jacobson JCC and is perfect for both serious runners and casual walkers of all ages. The race entry fee includes a T-shirt, food and refreshments and race awards.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, divided into six levels. Volunteers are also welcome to help before and during the event. The 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. sharp. The event takes place rain or shine at 300 Forest Dr., East Hills.

To register or support the cause, visit www.sjjcc.org/5K.

—Submitted by the

Sid Jacobson JCC