Stand Up For Summer

Ride the wave this summer and head down to the water for a refreshing and unique exercise. Opportunities for stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) have expanded over the past several years on Long Island, resulting in a variety of services for anyone who wants to try his or her hand at this fun water sport.

Long Island SUP

www.longisland-sup.com

With multiple locations, Long Island SUP is one of the first paddleboarding companies to come to the island. It offers paddleboard and kayak lessons and rentals, as well as speciality classes. Apart from everyday rentals and lessons, it also specializes in special events including sweet sixteens and bachelorette parties. Its primary location in East Patchogue is on a calm and shallow river, and is open seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Long Island SUP also features a shop for every paddleboarder’s needs.

Stony Brook Harbor Kayak & Paddleboard Rentals

www.sbharborrentals.com

Offering paddleboards, kayaks and double kayaks, this rental company opens from May to November with varying rental times, depending on the tide. It also offers guided tours, sunset yoga and “fitness fusion” classes on various dates throughout the summer. As safety is its primary goal for all customers, there is always a safety motor boat on call for anyone in need of assistance.

South Shore Paddleboards

www.southshorepaddleboards.com

Nominated for SUP shop of the year in 2016, this Babylon Village based company offers paddleboard lessons and rentals throughout the year. This shop, which opened in 2014, emphasizes that anyone can SUP, and it should be a fun, relaxing and comfortable workout for everyone. Owner Karen Marvin has been a paddleboard enthusiast since her first trip, and is looking to add her customers to the “paddle family” in the spirit of her motto “be happy and paddle on,” according to the website.

Huntington Stand Up Paddle

www.huntingtonsup.com

Open on the Huntington Harbor since 2011, this company offers paddleboard and kayak rentals and lessons, as well as tours, SUP fitness classes and SUP yoga. Views of the Huntington Lighthouse and Sand City can be seen if you travel left from its launching dock, or you can head right for calmer waters. It is also able to accommodate parties and large groups on the water, and with a BBQ and picnic area, it is able to do the same on land. It is currently open by appointment—interested paddlers can register online or call/text 631-897-2332.

Moku Loa Paddle Tribe

www.mokuloa.com

In addition to paddleboard rentals and lessons, this Oakdale-based group offer social paddles every Wednesday night on the Connetquot River for all ages to get together and enjoy paddling during the sunset. According to the website, the river is known for its views of wildlife, as well as its canals and entrance into the Great South Bay. Registration can be done by phone.

Adventure Paddleboards

www.adventurepaddleboards.com

Based on the Shinnecock Bay in the Hampton Bays, this company offers paddleboard lessons, rentals, guided tours, floating yoga, on-the-water fitness and more. Its launching location has views of the Ponquogue Bridge, as well as the nature and wildlife in the area. You can also book a SUP and Sip tour, which will take you along the North Fork before you exit the water for wine tasting. Classes and boards can be booked by phone.

JK Kayak and SUP

www.jkkayak.com

Based in several locations around the island, this group has more than 40 kayaks and board for rental for members and lessons for non-members, in addition to summer camps for kids. Regular memberships can be purchased for $99 per season, and come with 50 percent off all tours. A Gold membership for $299 comes with all tours free of charge. Reservations can be made on the website.