Spa de Beauté Holds Grand Opening In Roslyn Village

Anton Media Staff
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3cyUv-yzHc[/embed]

Roslyn Village is now home to a unique spa experience. Meet Irma Meni, the esthetician and entrepreneur behind Spa de Beauté in Roslyn Village.

"You come in to enjoy yourself and make yourself more beautiful and more calm," Meni said.

Meni’s focus is to bring effective, intensive, non-invasive treatments directly to clients. She is a believer in preventative skincare, exclusively using Biologique Recherche, the acclaimed product line from Paris.

Learn more in the video above and at spadebeauteny.com.

