Sommer Lights It Up For Roslyn

The new year is here with a bang for both the Roslyn High School boys’ and girls’ basketball squads. Coming off a tough loss to Farmingdale, the Bulldogs bounced back with an exciting 75-72 win over Babylon. Eric Sommer had the best game of his career, pouring in 30 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, when Roslyn held off a late charge from Babylon.

Trailing 19-16 at the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs came out strong in the second frame, outscoring Babylon 21-13. Roslyn added to their lead in the third quarter, before holding off the Babylon challenge.

Assisting Sommer on offense was Jacob Buchbinder who had 16 points and Jacob Levy who added 13. Sommer also dominated on defense, hauling down 12 rebounds. Levy, Buchbinder, Noah Rosenthal and Eli Weiner knocked down three-pointers in the win.

Roslyn now moves into the last month of the season with a 5-4 record overall and a 1-1 record in conference play.

The girls’ team also stayed on the winning track with a 50-35 win over Great Neck North. Playing at home, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-7 first quarter lead and held that advantage throughout the contest. Scoring in double digits for Roslyn was Emily Cohen (12 points) and Liana Denis (10). Cohen also had eight rebounds.

The following is the boys’ varsity schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 13: Roosevelt, noon

Tuesday, Jan. 16: At Glen Cove, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18: Bellmore JFK, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20: At Plainedge, noon

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Hewlett, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2: At Sewanhaka, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: At Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10: Glen Cove, noon

The following is the girls’ varsity schedule: