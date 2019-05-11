Simply Divine

The Roslyn Harbor staple inches closer to 150-year anniversary

Established in 1871, St. Mary’s Church in Roslyn Harbor has been serving the communities of Roslyn, Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights, Roslyn Estates, East Hills, Greenvale, Glen Head and Old Brookville for the past 148 years as a pillar of strength. Located at 110 Bryant Avenue, the Roman Catholic parish is a part of the Diocese of Rockville Centre and is just a stone’s throw away from the scenic Hempstead Harbor.

The history of St. Mary’s parish in Roslyn is actually closely intertwined with that of St. Mary’s Church in Manhasset, which is only three miles away. From its inception, St. Mary’s in Manhasset was a mission church of St. Michael’s in Flushing. However, in June 1871 it became the mission church of St. Mary’s in Roslyn, remaining in that status until 1901.

Father William O’Donnell was appointed pastor in 1871, but died a year later. Father O’Donnell’s successor, Father Patrick F. Sheridan, was appointed pastor of St. Mary’s in Roslyn and inherited St. Mary’s in Manhasset. However, Father Sheridan then built a mission church in Great Neck and moved there in 1876. A mission church is a church that is not locally self-supporting and depends partially upon the support of mission funds from a larger religious organization that established it.

After various changeovers in priests throughout the years, Father Louis Mantel served St. Mary’s in Roslyn from 1900 through 1929, but served only a few months when the status of St. Mary’s in Manhasset once again changed and became a mission church of St. Peter’s of Port Washington. More priests had come and gone when Reverend Joseph Carroll served St. Mary’s in Roslyn from 1911 till 1922, but served St. Mary’s in Manhasset for only a few months when St. Mary’s in Manhasset ceased being a mission church and came into its own again in March 1912.

Currently, St. Mary’s in Roslyn offers a lot to its parishioners including its music ministry. The Adult Choir of St. Mary’s has been active as a parish ministry for more than 40 years. Throughout the years, the adult choir has elevated the church’s liturgy and welcomes people of all ages from high school and up. After a long hiatus, 2014 marked the return of the Children’s Choir of St. Mary’s, which is open to children from first grade and up. The Children’s Choir has the unique opportunity to be featured at different liturgies throughout the year with its youngest participants working towards singing with the Adult Choir as well as independently.

St Mary’s also has a Religious Education Program, which promotes the growth and development of its Catholic faith for the parish’s children. The church assists parents as they carry out their responsibility to form their children’s Catholic faith by offering curriculum-based programs that prepare children’s reception of the Sacraments of Communion, Confession and Confirmation.

The church offers Mass Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. On Saturdays, St. Mary’s offers Mass at 5 p.m. at Msgr. Ryan Hall and at 7:15 p.m. in the church, in Spanish. On Sundays, Mass is at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the church and at 12:15 p.m. at Msgr. Ryan Hall.

St. Mary’s Church is located at 110 Bryant Avenue in Roslyn Harbor. For more information, visit stmarysroslyn.com or call 516-621-2222.