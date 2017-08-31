Sid Jacobson JCC Collecting Donations For Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sid Jacobson JCC is collecting donations for the Long Beach Hurricane Harvey drive through Friday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m.

The donated items will be delivered to Long Beach on Friday afternoon and on Saturday, two tractor trailers in Long Beach will begin heading down to Houston with the donated items.

If you would like to contribute, but cannot make it to Long Beach, drop off your items at the U-Haul at Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive in East Hills.

Items in need of donation are:

Cleaning supplies

Personal hygiene products

First aid supplies

Non-perishable food (water, canned items)

Baby products (diapers, wipes, formula)

Flashlights

Batteries

Blankets

Gift cards (no cash or checks)

For more information, visit www.sjjcc.org.