Shopping Center Renovations Continue

Two businesses went before the Town of North Hempstead Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on July 10 to get approval for variances regarding the renovation for a shopping center located at 361-393 Willis Ave. in Roslyn Heights. Chopt Creative Salad Company, a fast casual eatery, which serves a variety of salad dishes and Barry’s Bootcamp, a fitness center, will be moving into the shopping center. Chopt went before the BZA to obtain a permit for alterations to the inside of the building to convert the space from retail into a restaurant.

According to Colin McCabe, the co-founder of Chopt, the Roslyn location will have an all new design complete with new high-end features. A large portion of their customer base orders digitally, so Chopt made sure to incorporate elements that would make the experience as convenient as possible. Throughout the year, Chopt introduces new salads and warm bowls. The restaurant features more than 60 ingredients with a “flavor-forward approach to food.” Along with the salads, Chopt also offers 17 house-made dressings.

“At Chopt, we dedicate ourselves to searching globally and locally for the most exciting flavors and very best ingredients to share with our guests,” said McCabe. “These are big, bold, exciting flavors, unlike what people expect from a healthy meal option.”

Barry’s Bootcamp applied for variances for interior alterations tha will allow for the construction of a fitness center and a retail food area inside the space. Barry’s Roslyn location will feature the bootcamp’s signature red room, a dimly-lit, red atmosphere that allows participants to lose themselves in the moment, concentrating only on the workout, the playlist and the motivating instructors pushing them to reach their physical and mental limits.

Barry’s signature method utilizes a combination of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) by incorporating 25 to 30 minutes of interval-based cardiovascular routines on treadmills with 25 to 30 minutes of strength training using free weights and resistance bands. Each day of the week focuses on a different muscle group. Monday is arms and abs; Tuesday is full body (lower focus); Wednesday is chest, back and abs; Thursday is abs and backside; Friday is total body; Saturday is full body (upper focus); and Sunday is total body. Barry’s offers the opportunity to pay per class or to opt into package offers.

The studio will also be equipped with a fully-stocked locker room with Oribe bath products and a fuel bar which will serve protein shakes and snacks. Each shake on the menu offers alternative options for protein, dairy and healthy fats and can be customized based on personal needs and goals. Although Barry’s has locations in Manhattan, Scarsdale and the Hamptons, this will be their first location on the North Shore. Barry’s will be opening later this year.

Last month, The Roslyn News reported on the businesses that previously occupied the shopping center. The Olive Market, Sotto Luna, an authentic Italian cuisine and Joven Dry Cleaners have since relocated. Joven Cleaners moved down the road to 178 I.U. Willets Rd. and Sotto Luna relocated to 875 Willis Ave. The Olive Market was unable to renegotiate their lease and had to shut its doors on May 31.

The property owners also applied for additional variances which include alterations to the commercial site, the construction of a new building, a trash enclosure and a drive-thru. An appeal was also brought before the BZA for the determination of insufficient off-street parking, as well as parking spaces for the exclusive use of electric vehicles. The CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks located in the shopping center will remain open throughout the construction. According to the property owners, overall improvements to the shopping center will include a new parking lot, increased lighting, landscaping and the replacement of the front strip of the mall.

Chopt already has an existing Long Island location in New Hyde Park on 1606 Marcus Ave. To find other locations nearby visit, www.choptsalad.com/locations. For Barry’s Bootcamp locations, visit www.barrys

bootcamp.com/studios.