Seeking Wanderlust

Dr. Alan Sloyer turns a hobby into capturing moments of a lifetime

Swiss-American photographer Robert Frank once said, “There is one thing the photograph must contain, the humanity of the moment.” For Roslyn native Dr. Alan Sloyer, his entire body of work, both medically and artistically, can be attributed to that mantra.

Sloyer is a gastroenterologist in Great Neck, and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Northwell and St. Francis Hospital. With more than 30 years of medical experience, Sloyer is an expert in his field. But when he’s not at the office, he enjoys another passion: photography.

“I love to travel and have been to 75 countries,” says Sloyer, who has been traveling since he was 15. “I was fortunate during medical school and college to backpack around Europe and the world for three months, exploring the People’s Republic of China in 1980, Egypt and Ethiopia. I always brought my camera along to document what was going on around me.”

As time went on, Sloyer became more interested in photography, eventually turning his hobby into a more serious art form.

“I love photography because it keeps the memory alive of what I saw when I traveled,” says Sloyer, who has also taken local pictures for the Village of East Hills for the past 16 years. “I like to capture what was seen at the time so I and other people can be a part of it.”

Sloyer’s photos have appeared in the New York Times, Shutterbug magazine and The New England Journal of Medicine. In 2014, his photograph “Old Village of Roslyn” was selected as Nikon’s holiday card. Through April 29, Sloyer’s work can be seen at the Sid Jacobson JCC Art Gallery exhibit “Global Entry: No Passport Required,” which features his work in travel, landscape and street photography.

A life in medicine is an extremely busy life, with many hours spent at work, caring for patients. So how does Sloyer balance his professional life and personal time? Well, he sort of leads a double life.

“I make time for the travel. It takes effort to see the world, plan where you want to go and how you want to do it, but it’s a priority of mine,” says the doctor and photographer. “I am fortunate to have the luxury to be able to take time off to travel. When I come back, I hang up pictures in the office. A lot of patients really enjoy that.”

When it comes to inspiration, Sloyer keeps his options open, drawing from nature, people and is especially fond of street photography.

“A beautiful landscape or sunrise or sunset around the golden hour is also a sight to be seen, especially when you travel, seeing those views from all over the world,” he says. “My wife and I just got back from Myanmar and those images really demonstrate what I like to photograph.”

Sloyer’s talents are as much a reward for himself and others around him who enjoy his work. And while it may seem like he has taken more trips around the globe than many in their lifetime can count, he’s not done yet.

“It’s just amazing to me, being able to capture a moment in a picture forever,” he says. “And there’s still so much I haven’t seen yet.”

For more about Alan Sloyer and his stunning photography, visit www.sloyer.com.