Schedule Of Events At The Bryant Library

Adult Programs

Game Time – BYO Set

Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join the library for an informal gathering to play classic games, such as Mahjong, Cribbage, and Scrabble. Bring your own game sets. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Karmic Cluster Workshop

Led by Joanie Accolla

Thursday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

What is a Karmic Kluster and how does it work? Everyone has a goal or dream that is within reach. What are your goals and dream ms? How important are they to you and are you living someone else’s dream? Get clear about your goals and point them towards your dreams. Share an evening with Joan Accolla, CLT in this interactive workshop that will switch on the light within. Online registration required.

Helen of Troy

Lecture by Denise Gold

Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m.

Who was Helen? Legend tells us that she was a woman so beautiful that her face launched 1,000 Greek ships to sail across the Aegean Sea and attack Troy, the great and wealthy city in Anatolia (Turkey). Married young to Menelaus, the middle aged king of Sparta, she was abducted by the handsome young Prince Paris of Troy, who won her as a prize in a beauty contest among the three powerful goddesses. Did she go willingly with Paris, or was she a pawn in the mighty Late Bronze Age political and economic struggle, the World War of its day? What can we actually know of the fascinating woman, who was a queen, a goddess to some and to others, a harlot? Learn about the fabled Troy, the poet Homer, the archaeologist Schliemann, and hear tales of gods, warriors, lovers, and treasure.

The Hills Are Alive With the Sound of Laughter: The Borscht Belt Comedians

Lecture by Ira Epstein

Thursday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m.

The Catskills resorts were not only a family vacation paradise, they also gave birth to American stand-up comedy. Careers of many legendary comedians were made on the stages of Catskills resorts. This lecture will explore the Borscht belt, which became a laboratory for comedy. Dr. Ira Epstein earned his BA and MA from Brooklyn College, CUNY and his Ph.D. from Fordham University. He is the co-author of The Proficient Reader and has served as professor and chairman of the Communication Skills Department at LaGuardia Community College and directed the college’s Technology Learning Center.

The Value and Enrichment of Landscaping

Presentation by Larry Gordon

Saturday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m.

How a beautiful landscape does so much for Real Estate Values as well as for the soul. This program will include real estate guidance for the near term. It will prepare you to sell your property as well as improve the landscape. Pointers will include: design trends, and structural ideas that will enhance the beauty and curb appeal of your outdoor living space. Ultimately, the program will enhance the enjoyment now and achieve greater long term financial appreciation. Larry Gordon is an experienced, educated professional within the real estate and landscape industries.

The Bryant Writer’s Guild

Discussion Led By Vivian Swift

Thursdays Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and 25, at 7 p.m.

Your story starts within you. In this informal creative writing workshop, gain the motivation to transform the internal into the external. Discussion leader Vivian Swift is the author of three volumes of illustrated travel memoirs. Elizabeth Gilbert calls Swift “…my favorite travel writer… her first book is on my personal Top 10 Books of All Time List.” Swift’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Christie’s Magazine and Antiques Magazine. Her journalism in Long Island Woman Magazine was awarded for outstanding feature writing in 2016.

Book Talks

Educated by Tara Westover

Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.

Book Talk with Elizabeth Olesh

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

Monday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Exercise Classes

Yoga

• Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 18, 25

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23

$42

• Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 13, 20, 27

Oct. 11, 18, 25

$42

• Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 15, 22, 29

Oct. 13, 27

$35

Stretching and Toning

• Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

Sept. 12, 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 24, 31

$42

Zumba

• Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 12, 26 and Oct. 3, 17, 31

$25