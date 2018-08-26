Save The Monarchs!

Kimberly Dijkstra
Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Councilmembers Peter Zuckerman, Anna Kaplan and Lee Seeman visited Clark Botanic Garden’s new butterfly garden on Aug. 8 to raise awareness about the decline of the Monarch butterfly and its need for habitat.

From left: Bonnie Klein, Meagan Fastuca, John Darcy, Lee Seeman, Anna Kaplan, Judi Bosworth, Peter Zuckerman and Jill Weber

The supervisor presented a proclamation proclaiming the town’s commitment to the National Wildlife Federations Mayor’s Monarch Pledge. As part of the town’s pledge, the Waystation garden was established this year and features plants to help sustain the monarch’s migration.

