Save The Monarchs!

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Councilmembers Peter Zuckerman, Anna Kaplan and Lee Seeman visited Clark Botanic Garden’s new butterfly garden on Aug. 8 to raise awareness about the decline of the Monarch butterfly and its need for habitat.

The supervisor presented a proclamation proclaiming the town’s commitment to the National Wildlife Federations Mayor’s Monarch Pledge. As part of the town’s pledge, the Waystation garden was established this year and features plants to help sustain the monarch’s migration.