Rubin Named Clark Scholar At Duke

Roslyn High School graduate Sophie Rubin is currently a long way from home, 700 miles away to be exact, as she starts her freshman year at Duke University, Durham, NC. But the Roslyn native is off to a strong start as she is one of the 10 freshman starting college under a new program for engineering students, Clark Scholars. Rubin and other scholars will receive support over four years to help offset loans, work-study and summer earnings requirements, while allowing them to participate in unpaid service, extracurricular activities, internships, and the creation of their own engineering venture. In addition, Clark scholars will receive personal mentoring, enrichment opportunities, and a focused summer program in entrepreneurship and management.

“I love to bake, travel and play golf,” Rubin said. “I am very interested in business and entrepreneurship. I was very involved in DECA competitions throughout high school. I plan to major in biomedical engineering and engage in prototyping, start-up competitions and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship certificate. With Duke’s resources, I hope to transform my DECA innovations into real businesses and prepare myself for a future in the biotech or pharmaceutical industries.”

Rubin, as with the other recipients, was selected based on financial need, academic accomplishment, engagement in engineering and leadership skills.

The program is a component of the college’s engineering department, one that hopes to “encourage an entrepreneurial mindset among all its undergraduate students.”

“Entrepreneurship is a powerful way to increase the positive impact of Duke Engineering innovation on society,” said William Walker, Mattson Family Director of Entrepreneurship and coordinator of the program. “We’re building an entrepreneurial community at Duke Engineering through expert advice, innovative educational experiences, and direct connections to resources and the wider community on campus.”

The program mirrors the vision and values of construction pioneer, A. James Clark with a focus on engineering, business, leadership and community service.

“Each of our new Clark Scholars has already shown a high level of achievement and a desire to pursue entrepreneurial approaches with the potential to transform not only their lives, but the lives of others,” added Ravi V. Bellamkonda, Vinik Dean of Engineering. “These students truly embody Duke’s ‘outrageous ambitions’ to take on humanity’s greatest challenges, and we cannot wait to welcome them to Duke and to the Pratt School of Engineering.”

The inaugural class at Duke will join a Clark Scholars network that includes students from The George Washington University, Georgia Tech, Johns Hopkins University, The University of Maryland, University of Pennsylvania, Stevens Institute of Technology, Vanderbilt University, The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.