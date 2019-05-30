Roslyn’s BOUT Boxing Gym

BOUT Boxing, the boxing fitness gym that opened on Lumber Road in Roslyn not even a year ago, has made its mark in a big way already, and much of it is owed to the support of such a loyal community.

BOUT has been received with open arms by Roslyn residents and it is a testament to the close-knit community that Roslyn fosters amongst its townspeople. Individuals, families and students in Roslyn have shown that they want to support their local businesses and that they want them to succeed.

Growing up, it was a rarity to ever find a place where the entire family could frequent to have a worthwhile and enjoyable workout. But BOUT has changed this notion; 3 to 5 year olds can come in the morning for a half-hour private group workout with their friends, teenagers can come to a youth class at 4:15 p.m. and then parents can come for the adult group classes in the early evening for a quick escape.

There is something for everyone at BOUT every age, every level of fitness, people new to boxing, experienced boxers and everyone in between. Why box instead of just working out at the gym? Because what your body goes through during a 45 minute class at BOUT is unlike any other class or individual workout that you can experience.

Alek Kucich, the owner and head trainer, makes sure that each client receives the ultimate BOUT experience. Kucich’s team of trainers are diverse, ranging from certified group fitness instructors to certified boxing trainers. Their combined experience helps facilitate cutting-edge group classes, as well as individual private training sessions.

Kucich is extremely grateful for the village of Roslyn and its residents for embracing him; his way of thanking them is by offering emergency service personnel discounted rates, by hosting charity boxing sessions where a portion of the proceeds benefits various charities, by handing out roses to the mothers in attendance for classes on Mother’s Day, as well as donating to local community groups.

BOUT also participates in after-school programs by offering boxing classes at local schools, as they recently did at St. Mary’s Elementary School and at Buckley Country Day School. The “bring a friend to a group class” program is a great way to gain discounts and free classes, simply by bringing a new friend to a class. BOUT’s website is the best place to sign up for group classes and to view its weekly schedule.

For individual inquiries about private or special events, or to host a charity event at BOUT, send an email to info@boutboxingusa.com.