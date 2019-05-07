Roslyn Softball Juggernaut Rolls On

BY JOE SCOTCHIE

The Roslyn High School girls’ softball team is heading into the final stretch of the regular season with all burners running. The Lady Bulldogs are not only winning, they are winning big.

First up last week was Valley Stream. On April 8, Roslyn lost to Valley Stream, 7-6. The May 1 rematch was different. Led by fireballing starter Sami Rae Schilling, Roslyn romped to an easy 10-2 home win.

Schilling recorded nine strikeouts in the complete game win. The freshman sensation starred at the plate as well, going two-for-two with two runs batted in. Schilling’s battery mate, Natalia Mahaffy went three-for-five with three RBIs.

Leah Markbreiter was a wall at third base, making some incredible highlight reel plays. Schilling is now 5-0 with 1 save.

The next day, May 2, was Ally Lang’s turn to shine. Lang allowed only one run over five innings, leading Roslyn to a 13-1 shellacking of Uniondale.

The softball team is now 9-2. The boys’ lacrosse team is also enjoying a great year. Last Friday, they polished off Great Neck South, 14-1. Once again, the Ethans had it, with Ethan Baum and Ethan Gatto each scoring three goals and three assists. Dan Perkal also had three goals and the same number of assists. Roslyn is now an undefeated 9-0 in league and 11-1 overall. The postseason promises more great action from these fine squads.