Roslyn Schools Celebrate Graduation

Adorned in their blue caps and gowns, students from Roslyn schools celebrated their graduation and moving up ceremonies last month. On June 21, 263 students from Roslyn High School celebrated the 113th commencement ceremony at the Tilles Center in Greenvale.

High school principal Scott Andrews, gave words of wisdom to the graduates in an introduction speech. Salutatorian Gemma Schneider and valedictorian Johanna Kann both shared memories of their time at Roslyn High School and growing up together as a class. In the fall, Schneider will be attending Harvard University and Kann will be attending Northwestern University.

The students were then presented their diplomas, handed out by president of the board of education (BOE), Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy and members of the board. Congratulatory remarks were given by superintendent of schools Allison Brown.

Organization of Class Councils President Joshua Bloom presented an honorary diploma to Irena Tsarevsky, a physics teacher whom is retiring this year. The senior chorus performed “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper, as well as the national anthem and the high school’s alma mater song. During the procession, the wind ensemble performed “Pomp and Circumstance” and the recessional “Premiere Suite” by Jean Joseph Mouret.

This year’s graduating seniors will be attending many prestigious colleges and universities such as Barnard College, Harvard, Princeton and Cornell Universities.

Students from the middle and elementary schools celebrated their moving up ceremonies last month as well. The Roslyn Middle School moving up ceremony took place at Hofstra University on June 18. Harbor Hill and East Hills Schools held their moving up ceremonies at Roslyn High School on June 17.