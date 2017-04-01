Roslyn Restaurant Guide

Barto

An explosion of colors, eclectic furniture and a 14-foot plant wall immediately greets the eye when walking through Barto’s front doors, which foreshadows the vibrant and dynamic flavors of the dishes on its seasonal menu inspired by bistros around the world. Its current winter dinner menu includes a selection of taco appetizers, as well as salads and starters, pasta, wood stone pizzas, sandwiches, sides and entrée dishes, including the Long Island Crispy Duck entrée, with butternut squash and ginger, roasted asparagus and pumpkin seeds with a citrus glaze. The restaurant also offers an early dinner menu, brunch on weekends and innovative cocktails, and can accommodate private events for up to 250 guests. With a unique atmosphere and cuisine, every meal at Barto is a one-of-a-kind experience.

Barto is located at 1024 Northern Boulevard; 516-277-2828; www.ilovebarto.com

Gatsby’s Landing

Inspired by the opulent Long Island lifestyle portrayed in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, this restaurant is designed to emulate the elegant atmosphere of West Egg with its classic interior and New American cuisine. Dishes unique to the restaurant include the Gatsby’s Burger, which is composed of grass-fed beef, onion jam, taleggio cheese, pork belly and arugula; a cheese board with honey, nuts and bread for dessert; and Branzino with black chickpeas, baby kale and chiles. Happy hour is offered from 4 to

7 p.m. on weekdays, and a sunset three-course prix fixe deal is offered daily. Gatsby’s Landing is a step back into the time of the roaring twenties on the Gold Coast of Long Island.

Gatsby’s Landing is located at 1362 Old Northern Boulevard; 516-277-2318;

www.gatsbyslanding.com

Matteo’s Trattoria

Influenced by the northern and southern regions of Italy, Matteo’s menu is devoted solely to serving an authentic Italian family-style meal for dinner. The menu offers antipasti, salads, pasta and pasta specials, classic dishes and fish dishes that are served in large portions meant to be shared and enjoyed by all, like Nonna’s Ragu, which is pasta cooked with short ribs, meatballs, sausage, ricotta and pomodoro, and the prime New York strip steak, served with truffle fries. Pairing this rich fare with their extensive wine list, everyone who eats and drinks at Matteo’s is guaranteed to leave feeling full and satisfied. The restaurant also offers a catering menu and private dining functions that can accommodate up to 150 guests.

Matteo’s Trattoria is located at 88 Mineola Avenue; 516-484-0555;

www.roslyn.matteosristorante.com

Chalet Restaurant & Lounge

Typical of the beautiful and historic Roslyn Village, the charming building that houses the Chalet Restaurant & Lounge was built in 1832, but its interior is far from outdated; its three floors feature their famous tap room, a modern VIP loft space perfect for private parties, a beautiful outdoor patio and a sleek and contemporary dining area. The Chalet’s menu

offers appetizers like house-made guacamole and baked mac-n-cheese topped with bacon strips, beet salad with goat cheese and baby greens drizzled in a light vinaigrette, and

entrée dishes like baby lamb chops with caramelized red potatoes. Whether in the mood for a nice dinner out, casual drinks with friends or hosting a big bash in the club-like event space, the Chalet Restaurant & Lounge is the place to do it all in style.

Chalet Restaurant & Lounge is located at 1 Railroad Avenue; 516-621-7975; www.roslynchalet.com

Shish Kebab Grill Restaurant

A laid-back eatery near the famous Roslyn Clock Tower, Shish Kebab Grill offers authentic Turkish and Greek cuisine and service to its patrons craving food from the other side of the globe. The dinner portion of the menu serves platters and specials with rice, peas, tzatziki and pita bread, along with soup or salad. Entrées include kebabs, gyros and falafel, as well as seafood like stuffed flounder with spinach and feta in a butter garlic sauce. There are also vegetarian options, a kid’s menu and traditional desserts like baklava and kadaifi. Shish Kebab Grill offers the tastes of the Mediterranean with views of the rustic Village of Roslyn right outside its doors.

Shish Kebab Grill Restaurant is located at 1380 Old Northern Boulevard; 516-399-2222; www.shishkebabgrillrestaurant.com

Mim’s Restaurant

A neighborhood eatery with dark wood floors and paneling, white tablecloths and cozy lighting, the warm atmosphere of Mim’s design is also reflected in their menus. Some appetizers include Crispy Chili Pop Shrimp and Pretzel Baked Brie, a brie-stuffed pretzel accompanied by brown sugar and fig jam. Their homemade delicious dessert menu has highlights like campfire s’mores and a dessert sampler that offers slivers of Oreo mousse pie, brownie sundae, apple crisp and Junior’s New York cheesecake. Additionally, Mim’s has dinner specials, including a Bavarian menu on Sundays and a three-course prix fixe German feast. Daily deals, a bar and wine list, gluten-free options and a private event space and catering menus can all be found at Mim’s.

Mim’s Restaurant is located at 235 Roslyn Road; 516-625-7305; www.mimsny.com