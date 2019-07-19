Roslyn Resident Receives Achievement Award

Cindy Feldman received a Woman of Achievement Award at the BQLI Region Dinner of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism in Roslyn. (Photo courtesy of Temple Beth Sholom)

Roslyn resident Cindy Feldman received a Woman of Achievement Award at the BQLI Region Dinner of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism in Roslyn. A past president of the Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood, the synagogue’s women’s group, Feldman chairs the Broadway Theater Club and leads coach-bus trips to the theater district for select Wednesday matinees.

Feldman was also honored at the synagogue during Sisterhood Shabbat in May. Temple Beth Sholom’s Broadway Theater Club is open to women and men in the community. For more information, contact the temple office at 516-621-2288.

—Submitted by Temple Beth Sholom

