Roslyn Physical Education Honorees

Roslyn High School students Michael Bruck and Natalia Krol received the Outstanding Physical Education student award in a presentation at Crest Hollow Country Club in December. The two were selected by the Roslyn High School Physical Education staff because they exemplified the criteria of model physical education students: a physically active lifestyle, both in and out of school; responsible personal and social behavior, including good sportsmanship, character, civility, and citizenship; leadership and being a positive influence on their peers; a healthy lifestyle and lifelong learning; exceptional achievement in Physical Education class and a high level of fitness on an approved fitness test.

Pictured are teachers Juan Mejia (far left) and Colleen Mastriano (far right) congratulating Michael Bruck and Natalia Krol on their award.