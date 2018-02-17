Roslyn High School Regeneron Scholars

Two Roslyn High School seniors, Spencer Lazar and Vincent Yao, have been named Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars.

Lazaar’s project explored possible methods by which to increase intentions to get vaccinated for the flu. Working with Dr. Allyson Weseley, Roslyn’s Secondary Coordinator of Research, Lazar designed several variations of a flyer intended to decrease vaccine hesitancy. He found that a flyer that appealed to people’s sense of altruism was more effective than one that appealed to people’s desire to go along with what the majority of others were doing.

Yao carried out his project at a local lab. Spurred by his interest in traditional remedies, Yao investigated the ability of a plant, Perilla frutescens, to protect against colorectal cancer. His project involved the isolation and identification of an anti-cancerous compound in the plant that had not been recognized before in addition to an exploration of the mechanisms by which it halted both the growth and spread of colorectal cancer.

Both boys were delighted by the result. “I was really surprised. I’m so happy to have my work recognized and very excited that people saw the impact that my research can have,” said Lazar. Dr. Weseley was similarly delighted. “We are very proud of both Spencer and Vincent. It’s always nice to see our students’ hard work rewarded.”

Each of the 300 Regeneron Scholars will receive a $2,000 award. Formerly known as Intel Science Talent Search, it is one of the oldest and most prestigious research competitions for high school students.

—Submitted by the Roslyn

School District